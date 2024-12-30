Wildfire spreads across Clovelly mountainside above Kalk Bay, disrupting traffic

A wildfire is currently spreading across the Clovelly mountainside above Kalk Bay, causing significant disruption in the area. False Bay Echo reports that the City’s Fire and Rescue Service received multiple calls about the fire this afternoon.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the service, stated, “Several crews were dispatched to the scene, and the fire area has been divided into three divisions to assist with property protection.” Aerial support was immediately deployed, including two helicopters and a spotter plane. Carelse explained, “We are taking into account several factors, including accessibility – the fire is high up on the slopes – and the speed at which the fire is spreading.”

According to Cape Town Etc, SANParks Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) has urged the public to avoid stopping along nearby roads to ensure emergency vehicles can operate without obstruction. “This is a combined effort between SANParks, NCC Wildfires, City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue Services, Working on Fire, Volunteer Wildfire Services, EVS, Enviro Wildfire Consultancy Pty Ltd, and the Provincial Disaster Management Centre,” SANParks stated. Traffic has been heavily affected, with Cape Town News and Traffic reporting that the main road between Clovelly and Clairvaux Road has been closed, blocking access between Fish Hoek and Kalk Bay via Main Road.