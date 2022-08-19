Wildlife rehab facility operating without permit, SPCA finds ailing wildlife

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) inspected a Cape Town wildlife rehab facility and was shocked with their findings. The animal organisation said it conducted an inspection at Wilke’s Wildlife Rehab in Pinelands after several complaints about conditions were reported.

It said while it was concerned about the welfare of animals, it found the rehab was operating without a valid permit from CapeNature, which is a legal requirement for the keeping and rehabilitating of wild animals. The inspection resulted in over 100 animals being removed from the property. The SPCA’s Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse. File Photo Among the animals were two Blue Cranes, which are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

The SPCA’s Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse confirmed that some animals at the facility were in dire conditions. “Sadly, a peahen with only one leg and a damaged wing had to be euthanised due to her poor state. She had no quality of life and fell over when she tried to move – immobile and not able to express natural behaviour,” he said. Further, severely underweight and dehydrated snakes, overcrowding, no drinking water for some animals and dirty conditions, including a build-up of months of excrement in some of the animals’ cages, were found.

The SPCA also found more than 60 tortoises on the property that were kept in sub-standard conditions. “Two were sick, and their health issues are a result of poor living conditions,” Pieterse said. The SPCA has issued a warning to ensure that the remaining animals on the property’s living conditions are improved.

It has stated it will be conducting a follow-up inspection to ensure the facility is complying. The SPCA has also advised members of the public to avoid taking any animals to the facility until the necessary permits have been obtained and the issues at hand are resolved. To get help for a wild animal, members of the public are urged to contact the SPCA Wildlife Department on 021 700 4158/9 or 083 326 1604 after hours.