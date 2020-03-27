Will coronavirus 'disappear' as TB Joshua predicted?: Twitter weighs in
Cape Town - Twitter is ablaze after controversial Nigerian pastor TB Joshua, the leader of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), 'predicted' that the coronavirus will disappear on March 27.
"This month, 27th, it will be all over. By the end of this month, whether we like it or not, no matter the medicine, they might have produced the cure or whatever, it will go the way it came," he told his congregation.
Twitter had a field day with the self-proclaimed prophet's statement.
I've always been someone who doesn't rate TB Joshua for anything and today, some of his subscribers will gradually start to unsubscribe cause it's now obvious that those who call him SCAM are all correct from the go...— I Z U (@Izumichaelsiam) March 27, 2020
lemme comman be going sha
I guess this is why we haven't gotten a cure. An Imam should be praying and not be carnal 🙄😂. Well, TB Joshua has promised us a cure today 🤣.— Busola Sanusi-Akinfaderin (@busolaOsanusi) March 27, 2020
TB Joshua says, God spoke to him that CoronaVirus will end today— IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) March 27, 2020
If it doesn't come to pass today. We can all agree that God doesn't exist or you still want argue it?
We all know coronavirus will end.we don't need him to tell us. However he went ahead to set a timeline and now he has been exposed. Fake people. Never again. #TBJoshua— Adu Kwaku Daniel (@kwakuadu20) March 27, 2020
Madam don’t play with such stuffs. COVID-19 is a demonic attack on the whole world. It’s much satanic than we may presume. We must all add prayers as an intervention and do the needful health directives. #Allow TB Joshua, I ain’t religious tho but this is not Funny.— Rino TheSinger〽️ (@rinothesinger) March 27, 2020
@MBuhari checking the time 27th march to make sure it's 12noon before he calls TB Joshua to thanks him for his accurate prediction on #Covid19 #Buharichallenge pic.twitter.com/0EUKnyxr9f— NORMAL MAD MAN 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 🤪 (@sparkyugo) March 27, 2020