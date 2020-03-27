Will coronavirus 'disappear' as TB Joshua predicted?: Twitter weighs in

Cape Town - Twitter is ablaze after controversial Nigerian pastor TB Joshua, the leader of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), 'predicted' that the coronavirus will disappear on March 27.

"This month, 27th, it will be all over. By the end of this month, whether we like it or not, no matter the medicine, they might have produced the cure or whatever, it will go the way it came," he told his congregation.

Twitter had a field day with the self-proclaimed prophet's statement.