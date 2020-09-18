Will you tell anyone when you win the R7 Billion payout on Lottoland?

People talk about winning the lotto and how it will change your life. Have you ever dreamt about winning the lotto? Do you know that with Lottoland SA you have a chance of winning some of the world’s biggest lotteries, playing from wherever you are, right here in South Africa? With the online platform Lottoland SA South Africans can place fixed odds bets on the US Powerball, which is currently standing at R7 billion and the MegaMillions at R5.6 billion. Lottoland is running a special payout on both these leading lotteries for the months of September and October. To stand a chance to win big, go to the Lottoland SA website to place your a bet on the outcome of either or both of these main prizes. A standard game for MegaMillions starts at R50 and draws take place every Wednesday & Saturday at 5am SA time, while the US Powerball starts at R55 for a single bet and the draw takes place every Thursday and Sunday morning at 5am SA time. But, Lottoland now also offers Bundle Bets to make international betting more affordable for South Africans. The price of a Bundle Bet is much cheaper than the original ticket price and increases your chances to win. As an example, the current payout of the US Powerball is standing at an incredible R7 billion. A Bundle Bet allows you to bet on numerous lines and you’ll then receive a share of the winnings if any of the lines win at any prize tier level, including the main prize. The larger the number of lines in the Bundle Bet, the higher your chances of winning. The small US Powerball Bundle Bet offers 126 lines in 100 shares (fractions), so you stand a chance to win a 100th of the main prize, which in this instance will be R700 million. The small Bundle Bet cost only R100 for 126 lines – so that works out to just R1,26 per bet! Lottoland operates in South Africa and another 54 countries across the globe, and it has more than 10 million customers worldwide. The head office is based in Gibraltar, a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and it is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company to guarantee payouts into your nominated South African bank account. Perhaps it’s time to start thinking about being a billionaire and the answer to the big question: if you win an enormous amount of money like that, will you tell your friends and family?

This is how it works:

- Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

- You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

- Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.

- If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

- Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

- Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

How to bet on Lottoland South Africa:

- Visit lottoland.co.za

- Click on the Register button

- Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address

- Click on the Create New Account button

- Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on

- Select your chosen numbers

- You will see next to the green button your stake value

- Click Submit

- If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box

- Click on confirm and proceed

- Choose your method of payment

- There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT

- Note that Capitec Cards does not support betting sites so if you are a Capitec Card Holder you can use SID EFT or alternatively Snap Scan / Zapper / Direct Deposit.

- You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.

- How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA

- Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)