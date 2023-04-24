Wimpy’s biggest fundraiser, Slipper Day, in support of the charity Reach for a Dream is back on Friday, 5 May 2023. The organisation is counting on South Africans to step up, buy their R20 sticker, and join their mission to manifest hope by fulfilling the dreams of youngsters fighting life-threatening illnesses.

These children have been burdened with constant medical visits, extended hospital stays, and therapies, which is why the foundation is dedicated to instilling hope in their lives and those of their families. Slipper Day is aimed at all South Africans, regardless of age or industry, including schools, corporations, and individuals. Last year Reach For A Dream raised over R8.3 million and this year they are aiming to raise R10 million. This will allow them to help 2000 children with life-threatening illnesses experience the moments of joy that come with having their dreams fulfilled.

“Wimpy has been a proud partner of this inspiring initiative for close to a decade and with South Africa’s help we’ve given hope to thousands of little dreamers”, says Jacques Cronje, Wimpy Marketing Executive. “With our wide footprint across the country, we are able to make sure that Slipper Day stickers are easily accessible to the public and we encourage all South Africans and corporations to get involved and support Reach for a Dream this Slipper Day.” To support this initiative, simply purchase a R20 sticker at any Wimpy on the days leading up to 5th May. The sticker is redeemable for a free Famous Wimpy Coffee on 5th May and Wimpy asks that all patrons wear their slippers on the day to create further awareness for the campaign.