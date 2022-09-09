Wolseley police officers bust on several charges in court

Cape Town – The three police officers who were arrested on a number of charges including burglary appeared in the Wolseley Magistrate’s Court. The officers were arrested at the Wolseley police station, where they are stationed, on Tuesday.

A further two suspects, former police officers, also appeared alongside the trio. According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, the charges range from housebreaking to corruption and intimidation. Cashwin Visagie, Henrich Hendricks and Wayne Boer, are all active members of the SAPS made a brief court appearance on Thursday alongside former police officers, Byron Williams and Ricardo Conradie.

The duo were discharged from the police service in January. Ntabazalila said Visagie is charged with housebreaking with the intent to assault. “The State opposed his release and his bail application will be on the roll on September 13, 2022.

“Hendricks who is charged with defeating the administration of justice was released on warning. “Boer is charged with corruption and intimidation. “He will also apply for bail on September 13, 2022.

“The State will also oppose his bail application,” Ntabazalila said. He said Williams was charged with housebreaking with intent unknown to the State was released on warning by the court. Conradie was granted bail.

