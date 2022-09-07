Wolseley police officers bust on several charges including burglary

Cape Town - Police in the Western Cape have had to arrest three of their own on a number of charges in Wolseley. The officers were arrested at the Wolseley police station on Tuesday.

The three officers arrested will be joining their co-accused, former police officers in court. According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, the charges the group faces is in relation to an incident reported in July. “This office can confirm that three police officers, aged 29, 36, and 44, stationed at Wolseley police station and two former police officers, aged 26 and 39, were arrested yesterday by members of the Cape Winelands District detectives following an investigation into the circumstances of a burglary, intimidation, and assault case which was reported to the SAPS in July, 2022.

“The suspects are detained until their court appearance,” Traut said. The officers are expected to appear in the Wolseley Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. In an unrelated incident, two men were arrested by members of the police’s Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Worcester on Tuesday afternoon after they were found to be in possession of drugs.

According to police, officers received information about drugs being held at a house in Jack Avenue in Zweletemba. Officers followed up on the information and upon arrival at the address found two men on the premises. While officers were trying to get in the house, one of the men threw a plastic bag out the window.

The plastic bag was inspected and a total of 1 009 mandrax tablets and six half mandrax tablets were found in the bag. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of R40 000. Once charges, the suspects are expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court.