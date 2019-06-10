A 22-year-old woman appeared in Athlone Magistrates Court to face charges of murder after she allegedly stabbed and killed her 38-year-old boyfriend in Nkukhwini Street, Browns Farm. FILE IMAGE/ANA

CAPE TOWN - A 22-year-old woman appeared in the Athlone's Magistrates Court to face charges of murder after she allegedly stabbed and killed her 38-year-old boyfriend in Nkukhwini Street, Browns Farm, Western Cape police said on Monday. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the two allegedly had an argument whereafter the deceased stabbed the suspect in the hand and she retaliated and stabbed the boyfriend in the chest. He succumbed to injuries sustained. The weapon used was seized and the suspect was arrested at the scene of the crime on Friday night.

In a separate incident, a suspect aged 31 is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court this week after he was arrested for rape and possession of a hijacked vehicle.

Van Wyk said further efforts and vigilance by various other Saps units and Nyanga Saps, resulted in the arrest of 87 suspects.

“They included suspects arrested for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) of which some were for domestic violence, possession of drugs, dangerous weapons, arson, armed robbery, malicious damage to property, sexual offences and possession of hijacked vehicles, theft and other offences,” said Van Wyk.

The arrests were effected from Monday until midnight on Sunday. An assortment of drugs, three stolen vehicles, and dangerous weapons were also recovered.