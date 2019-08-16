File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

PORT ELIZABETH – Western Cape police on Friday afternoon, responding to intelligence information, arrested a 25-year-old woman in a raid on a Tafelsig home, seizing drugs as well as R1 900 in cash. Members of the police force attached to Operation Thunder, pursued information about drugs at a residence in Suurberg Street, Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain and seized 199 mandrax tablets, 33,55 grams of tik and R1 900 cash believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

"Gang related crime is high on the priority list of the Western Cape police and every endeavour is made to protect the community against drugs, firearm and violent crimes," the police said.

The woman is due to make a court appearance on Monday in Mitchells Plain, the police said.

In another incident, the police said they were the same unit was informed of arms that were hidden in a field in Mitchells Plain.

"While conducting crime prevention patrols in Mitchells Plain this afternoon, members of the same unit were approached by the public who informed them that something suspicious is buried under a tree on an open field in Jonkershoek Street.

"An investigation resulted in the discovery of an air rifle and a gas gun, which are not illegal to poses," the police said.

The police said that they suspected the firearms could be used in crimes such as armed robbery, among others.

"The circumstances surrounding the discovery are being investigated and no one has been arrested as yet."

