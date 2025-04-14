Woman, 35, arrested for Wynberg Court shooting

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at Wynberg Regional Court in Cape Town. A 50-year-old man was gunned down inside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on April 8, 2025.

The victim is alleged to have sustained three gunshot wounds to his head. The Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the victim was not a witness. She is expected to appear in court on Monday, facing a charge of murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said more arrests are imminent as the investigators continue the probe. "The investigation commenced after a brazen shooting incident on Tuesday, 08 April 2025, where a 50-year-old man was shot and killed at the Wynberg Regional Court. Since the shooting incident, the investigators worked around the clock in search of the perpetrators." Western Cape SAPS management said the breakthrough and expressed confidence in the team of investigators as the investigation unfolds.