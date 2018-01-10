Cape Town - A mother of four is fighting for her life in hospital after she was doused with petrol and set alight, allegedly by a drug merchant.

Mishkaah Fakier, 44, from Hout Bay was lucky to get away from her attacker who accused her of stealing drugs from his property.

A man has since handed himself in to police.

Relative Diana Davids, 46, said she spoke to a witness at the scene where Mishkaah was attacked.

“The girl, who was with her, said Mishkaah was beaten before she was set alight on Tuesday at 5am,” says Diana.

“He [attacker] beat her and made her wipe up her own blood, and by this time, someone he had sent for petrol returned.”

Family friend Alicia Abrahams says she was woken by a knock on her door at 5am. It was a badly burnt Mishkaah crying for help.

Mishkaah Fakier, 44, was allegedly torched by a ‘drug dealer’ in Hout Bay

“I opened up and what I saw really shocked me. Her face was black and her clothes were shredded.

“She walked into my house and I quickly threw a wet blanket over her body and dressed the wound before paramedics came.

“She told me the name of the man who did this to her.”

Mishkaah before the attack

When the Daily Voice arrived at Victoria Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, her family was at her bedside.

Her daughter, who asked not to be named, admits her mother is a drug addict.

She also says Mishkaah is a woman who loves dressing up and showing off her good looks.

“She didn’t go anywhere without her make-up bag and backpack with extra clothes.

“My mom had a very risky lifestyle, being a tik addict, so we were already prepared to get a call about something happening to her.

“The doctor called us to her bedside and said she had 60% burn wounds and there was nothing they could do for her.

“I’m glad she could tell us who the suspect is.”

Mishkaah’s mom, Alice Williams, 63, says her daughter is the eldest of three children and was troubled since a young age, but didn’t deserve to suffer such brutality.

“She didn’t deserve that, even though she was naughty, that man will face the consequences for doing this to my child,” she says.

Fadwah Vardien, 52, who is Mishkaah’s cousin and an HIV/Aids counsellor in the Hangberg community, says this must be an eye-opener to other women doing drugs.

“What happened to Mishkaah could have happened to any other woman who finds herself caught up in drugs,” he warns.

Police spokesperson, Sinathi Joni, confirmed: “An attempted murder case has been opened at Hout Bay SAPS after a 44-year-old woman was allegedly set alight at a residence in Hangberg at approximately 5am.

“A man in his forties handed himself over in connection with the incident and is due to make a court appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court once he has been charged.”

