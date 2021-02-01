Woman allegedly stabbed multiple times by brother-in-law ’for no reason’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A young woman from Mitchells Plain is living in fear after her brother-in-law allegedly nearly stabbed her to death “for no reason”. The pretty 26-year-old from Lost City was stabbed in her face, head, throat and her hand, leaving her with ugly scars. The attacker has been on the run since the incident happened on 14 January. The victim’s mother has asked that they not be identified as her daughter is severely traumatised and fears the man will return “to finish the job”. The pretty 26-year-old from Lost City was stabbed in her face, head, throat and her hand, leaving her with ugly scars. Picture: Supplied She describes her daughter as a “quiet, respectful and beautiful woman” who is lucky to have survived the evil attack.

She says the man came to the house asking to use the toilet.

“He was part of this family, my daughter trusted him,” says the mother.

“He came out and she asked him to bring a table in for her, which he did. As he was about to leave, he turned back and asked her if he could leave the phone to be charged.

“My daughter was making coffee and thought he had left the house.

“He then appeared again at the door and came from behind her with a knife and she immediately turned around with the kettle in her hand, to throw the hot water at him. She didn't realise it was him.

“He grabbed her, threw her on the floor and banged her head several times on the tiles.

“She tried to fight back, but he stabbed her in her throat, the back of her head and her face.”

She says neighbours who heard her daughter’s screams for help came to her rescue while the attacker fled through an open window.

The distraught mother says her daughter is now living in fear and urges cops to find the suspect.

“We made a case the same day, but nothing has been done. It's been two weeks already,” the mother says.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says the matter is under investigation by Mitchells Plain SAPS.

“A case of assault GBH has been opened for investigation after a 26-year-old woman was assaulted by a suspect who is yet to be arrested,” she said.

Daily Voice