Woman appears in court after man allegedly paid to have sex with daughter, 13

Cape Town – A 44-year-old woman has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape and human trafficking. ’’The woman received payment from a man to have intercourse with her 13-year-old daughter during July in Nyanga,’’ said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk on Wednesday. ’’The case was opened after the victim shared the ordeal with her friend this month… Police are still searching for the man.’’ Meanwhile, seven suspects – aged between 17 and 45 – are due to appear in court this week following their arrest on charges ranging from robbery, murder, attempted hijacking and attempted murder. Van Wyk said four suspects were arrested at about 9am today following their involvement in a case of attempted hijacking, robbery and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm of an e-hailing driver in Browns Farm.

’’On Sunday, the driver picked up two women and a man in Milnerton and transported them to Browns Farm. When they arrived at the address, two men approached the car pretending as if they were going to pay the driver, but instead they demanded the car keys – but the driver fought with them,“ said Van Wyk.

’’The two suspects and passengers assaulted the driver and robbed him of his cellular telephone and a bag containing cash. The driver managed to flee the scene on foot.

’’Members attached to the Browns Farm Sector Team followed up on information and arrested the four suspects, aged between 17 and 19, in Philippi and one woman in Gugulethu.

’’Three other suspects aged 23, 24 and 45 were arrested yesterday. The 23-year-old was also arrested after he and accomplices robbed a woman’s cellular telephone while walking yesterday afternoon in Emms Drive, Nyanga.

’’The 24-year-old was arrested on a case of murder which occurred on Sunday in Crossroads. The suspect allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old man of Crossroads. Police followed up on information and arrested the suspect.

’’The 45 year old man had allegedly bumped his neighbour (a woman) with his vehicle and drove away. The woman was walking in Browns Farm and on her way to work.’’

IOL