Johannesburg - A 21-year-old woman suspected of dealing in illicit drugs was arrested on Wednesday during an "intelligence driven" operation aimed at reducing serious crime in Ruyterwacht, Elsies River.

Police on Thursday said during a search they found thousands of Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of nearly a million rand.

“At approximately 17:00, police members searched a residence in Carnavon Street, following an intensive investigation into the illegal activities at the address, and discovered 17 000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R 850 000,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

The suspect, who faces a charge of dealing in illicit drugs will appear in court in Goodwood on Friday.

Police did not rule out the possibility of more arrests.

African News Agency/ANA