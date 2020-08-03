Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing husband to death in ’boozy spat over head scarf’

Cape Town – A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death because he tried to force her to wear a head scarf. Siyavuya Bhungqwana, 43, was stabbed to death on Saturday in the family’s house in Gugulethu. Mawethu Nqanqala said his brother and his wife were drinking when the incident happened. “What I heard is that they were drinking and had an argument, but the people they were drinking with intervened and it ended,” he says. “The argument was about his wife not wearing a doek (head scarf), he wanted her to wear it.”

He says, according to a witness, the angry wife opened a drawer and took out a knife, but they thought she was going to peel vegetables and cook food.

“He had two stab wounds which killed him. They say they were shocked to see him fall to the ground after he got stabbed,” says Mawethu.

He says Bhungwana was rushed to hospital which is where he died.

“This is still shocking for me too because we have never been called about them fighting and hurting each other and now their two children will be without a father,” he says.

Mawethu says they went to Gugulethu SAPS, where the woman is being detained, to get answers, but she told them she doesn’t remember anything because she was drunk.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the circumstances surrounding the death of a 43-year-old man are being investigated after he was stabbed to death during an apparent domestic dispute by his wife at their home.

“The suspect was arrested and is being detained on a murder charge until her court appearance in Athlone,” says Traut.

Daily Voice