CAPE TOWN - A 31-year-old woman was arrested in Hermanus for the possession of abalone and crayfish tails, Western Cape police said on Friday. Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the illegal trade in marine resources was dealt a blow on Wednesday after the woman was arrested by the newly appointed visible police constables.

"The members were assisting with compliance inspections for fireworks at a shop in Hawston with the Law Enforcement Officers of Hermanus. They searched the premises and found a fridge with abalone and crayfish tails in it. When counted it amounted to 95 units of abalone and 87 crayfish tails," he said.

"The crayfish tails has an estimated street value of R50,500. The exact value of the abalone confiscated during this operation is yet to be determined."

The woman is expected to appear in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court on Thursday, on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act.