Cape Town - A woman has been arrested for being in possession of three illegal firearms in Lentegeur in Cape Town, two days after her son was arrested for a similar offence, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

"With our focus on violent and serious crimes in this province we are closing the net on armed criminals," Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

Police in Lentegeur reacted on a tip-off and searched a residence in Varing Street in Lentegeur late on Saturday night. Three illegal firearms - a 9mm pistol with a serial number, a .22 revolver reported stolen in Caledon, and a .45 pistol with no serial number - were confiscated.

The suspect, a 45-year-old woman, was arrested and was expected to appear the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Two days before, the son of the suspect was arrested in Lentegeur, also in possession of an unlicensed firearm. He too is expected to make a court appearance on Monday," Traut said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula warned criminals that police would "maintain our frequency of operations in crime affected areas until we are satisfied with the levels of crime".

African News Agency/ANA