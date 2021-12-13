Woman arrested in Swellendam with drugs worth R60 000

CAPE TOWN – A 42-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court today, after she was arrested with drugs to the value of R60 000 and a substantial amount of money. According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Malcolm Pojie, an operation led by the Visible Policing Commander of Swellendam SAPS and armed with a search warrant, the Crime Prevention Unit, accompanied by members attached to the Langeberg (Mossel Bay) K9 pounced on a known illegal drug house in Railton, Swellendam where they conducted a search based on information received from the public.

“During the search of the premises members found 385.5 Mandrax tablets, 179.9g of Tik with a combined estimated value of about R60 000 as well as cash to the amount of R2 610 believed to be the proceeds of crime. “As a result the 42-year-old suspect was arrested and the find confiscated as evidence,” Pojie said. He said she faces charges of dealing in drugs. Pojie said police are committed and determined to contribute towards a safer festive season as well as their strategic deployment to curb the influx and distribution of drugs.

Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile commended the officers involved for their vigilance in removing the drugs from the province’s streets. Patekile encouraged members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to continue to stamp the authority of the State through similar actions aimed against the illegal distribution that tarnish rural and remote towns where it preys on the most vulnerable. [email protected]