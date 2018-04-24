A woman was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport with cocaine with an estimated street value of R350 000, police said. Picture Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Johannesburg - A 38-year-old woman was arrested at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday with cocaine with an estimated street value of R350 000, Western Cape police said.

The suspect entered the Western Cape on a flight from OR Tambo International Airport [in Johannesburg], and was destined for Doha [Qatar] on a connecting flight when she was arrested," spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"The Johannesburg woman is due to make a court appearance in Bellville on Thursday."

