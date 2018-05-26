KLEINMOND - Two people were killed, one of them a child, when two cars collided in Kleinmond, about 90km east of Cape Town, paramedics said on Sunday.

The incident happened on the R44 late on Saturday afternoon.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 5pm they found the Metro emergency medical services (EMS) already in attendance, E24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Upon further assessment they found that a woman and a child from the one vehicle were killed. They were declared dead prior to ER24’s arrival. Four others, among them two children from the other vehicle, sustained minor to moderate injuries. They were being treated by paramedics on the scene. ER24 transported them to hospital for further medical care."

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency/ANA