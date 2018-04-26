Daily Voice - A Pelican Park woman says she is in shock after she went for a job interview and her interviewer masturbated in front of her.

The woman claims on Monday, she went for an interview for a position as an office administrator at Stortech, a business solutions company in Bellville, where the man locked the door and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect, Alfredo Witlouw, 34, has since been arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault.

She says she saw an advert for the job on social media, and Witlouw told her he owned 60% of the company.

“My friend and I spoke to him for two weeks and I got an interview first. At the office, he was very professional, then he got up and stood gazing out the window and took out his penis. I froze in fear,” says the mortified woman.

He then allegedly started masturbating.

“I got up to leave but he stopped me and while still playing with himself, he started touching my breasts,” she says.

“I hit his hands away and told him to back off, I want to leave, but the door was locked. He had an orgasm and said to me this is exactly what happens if people want to work for his company.

“Witlouw left the office and I walked out of the building in a daze and utterly confused by what had just happened.”

The woman says she could not sleep on Monday night, and the next day she called the company.

Human resources manager, Glenda Isaacs, informed management and Witlouw was immediately suspended.

Isaacs also arranged a taxi to transport the woman to Bellville Police Station where she laid a charge.

“We have no positions available for administrative officers. Witlouw misrepresented [the company] when he said this. He was suspended and escorted off our premises,” Isaacs told Daily Voice.

Witlouw was confirmed to be a general worker at the firm.

The woman, who has been out of work for five years, says she has put her job hunting on hold now.

“I am too afraid to leave my house. I am too scared to even try now because when will I ever be safe again?” she says.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut confirms: “The suspect was arrested and made a court appearance this morning on a charge of sexual assault in Bellville.”

The Daily Voice tried to reach Witlouw on his cellphone, which went to voicemail. He did not respond to messages requesting comment.

