Woman dies in Bellville fire

Cape Town - A woman died and a man sustained burn wounds in a fire earlier on Saturday morning in Bellville, authorities in Cape Town said.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire & Rescue Service said an emergency call was received at 07:40 of an informal structure being alight just off the Tienie Meyer Bypass.

A fire crew from the area rushed to the scene and found the body of a woman and a man with third-degree burn wounds in the structure.

Carelse said that the man was treated on site and transported to Tygerberg Hospital.

He added that the fire was extinguished just after 08:00 and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.