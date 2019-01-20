Mnandi Beach. Photo: NSRI website

CAPE TOWN - A 31-year-old woman drowned in the sea off Mnandi Beach on the False Bay coastline in Cape Town early on Sunday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said. NSRI Station 16 Strandfontein duty crew were activated at 7.30am by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) following reports of a drowning in progress at Mnandi Beach, NSRI Strandfontein station commander Vaughn Seconds said.

The NSRI Strandfontein sea rescue craft Film Industry Fund Rescuer One was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene. Cape Town fire and rescue services, the Western Cape health emergency medical services (EMS), the South African Police Service (SAPS), and Cape Town law enforcement also responded, he said.

"On arrival on the scene, NSRI rescue swimmers recovered an adult female, age 31 from Philippi, from the surf line and the body was recovered to the beach where CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] efforts were commenced, but after all efforts were exhausted, sadly the female was declared deceased," Seconds said.

African News Agency (ANA)