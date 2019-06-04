Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

CAPE TOWN - A woman was transferred to hospital on Tuesday morning after she was attacked on her farm in the Klapmuts area in the Western Cape, paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at 6:30am to find local authorities already in attendance.

“A woman and her two children were found inside the house. Paramedics assessed the three and found that the two children had escaped injury while the woman had sustained a moderate head wound,” Meiring said. The woman was treated for her injuries and transported to a nearby private hospital for further care."

It is believed that an unknown number of armed men had entered the home.

On Sunday, the owner of Louisenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch was shot and killed during a house robbery.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said Stefan Smit, 62, was shot and killed in his house after armed suspects entered through an unlocked door.

Smit's farm was invaded in August 2018 when hundreds of residents of nearby Kayamandi and surrounds started erecting informal housing and shacks on the property. Smit interdicted further occupation of his property and authorities evicted the illegal occupiers shortly afterwards.

African News Agency (ANA)