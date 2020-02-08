February 8 - A 28-year-old woman died and 26 other people were injured, one critically, when two minibus taxis collided at the Lavis Drive and 35th Avenue intersection in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

CAPE TOWN - A 28-year-old woman died and 26 other people were injured, one critically, when two minibus taxis collided at the Lavis Drive and 35th Avenue intersection in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town on Saturday morning, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, along with other emergency services and police, were on the scene at 7.26am, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said in a statement.

"Multiple people were found to have been ejected [from the taxis] and in need of help. Two patients, a man and a woman, had suffered critical injuries. They were treated with advanced life support interventions and taken to Tygerberg Hospital by ER24 and [Cape Town] Metro EMS, where unfortunately the 28-year-old woman later died. The man was still in a critical condition at the time of this report."

Eight other people were found to have suffered moderate injuries and 17 more suffered minor injuries.

Twenty people were transported to Elsies River Day Hospital by various services and six were taken to Tygerberg, while one moderately injured woman was taken to a private hospital by another private service, Campbell said.