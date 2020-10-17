Woman killed, man critically wounded in Muizenberg home invasion

Cape Town - A 66-year-old woman has been killed and a 72-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following an apparent home invasion by unknown assailants in Marina da Gama in Muizenburg in Cape Town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement that ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 4.33am, along with Cape Town Metro emergency medical services (EMS), where they were directed by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers to the body of a woman in the kitchen of the residence.

"She had suffered knife wounds to the head and back and showed no signs of life. She was declared dead on arrival," he said.

The man was found lying outside, to the side of the house, having suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was in a critical condition and was treated with advanced life support interventions by Metro EMS before being transported to a private hospital for further care.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown to ER24 paramedics, but the SAPS officers on the scene were investigating, Campbell said.