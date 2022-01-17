Woman loses control of vehicle, lands in ditch in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN: A woman has sustained moderate injuries after her vehicle landed in a ditch in Cape Town. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the crash occurred on Saturday at 10.25am.

“Netcare 911 responded to a collision on Broadway Boulevard direction Stellenbosch in Somerset West, Cape Town. “Reports indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control, resulting in the car leaving the road, coming to rest in a ditch.” He said the woman had sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene by medical personnel before being transported by a private ambulance to a hospital for further care.

In a separate incident in KwaZulu-Natal, Herbst said Netcare 911 responded to a collision on the P200 freeway in Gamalakhe on the South coast on Sunday afternoon. “Reports indicate that the driver of a light delivery vehicle had lost control, leaving the road, then crashing into a tree where the vehicle came to rest. “The patient was assessed and found to have sustained minor injuries. (He) declined ambulance transportation to hospital,” Herbst said.

In an unrelated incident later on the same day, Herbst said Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on the R36 Orichstad Road in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga. He said reports indicated that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. Medical personnel on the scene found two adult men who had sustained serious injuries due to the crash.

“Both men were treated on scene while the fire and rescue services used hydraulic tools to free them from the wreckage. “Once stabilised, the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further care,” Herbst said. [email protected]