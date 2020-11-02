Woman offers R10k reward for missing cat

A concerned pet owner from Kraaifontein is offering a reward of R10 000 for the safe return of her beloved pet cat Zoe. Having reared her since she was a kitten, Paula Van Zyl was deeply upset on Friday afternoon when she realised her Persian Chinchilla Zoe had slipped out of their home and possibly gated complex in the Langeberg Ridge area. Van Zyl said when the family realised what had happened they immediately began looking for Zoe, but could not find her. This prompted the couple to create and post missing cat posters on social media, offering a handsome reward for the safe return of their cat. According to the posters, Zoe has now been missing for the last four days and her family fears she might be wandering around their quiet neighbourhood scared and hurt. Van Zyl said: “We have had Zoe since she was just a baby. She’s our bubbly beautiful cat and a big part of our family. We really miss her and just want her back home with us, safe and sound.”

According to Van Zyl, Zoe is an indoor cat and not used to the outdoors. Zoe has a beautiful coat of white fluffy fur with a silver tip marking on her fur and has bright green eyes.

“Zoe is a unique cat and even has a great bond with my partner Dieter. She loves to cuddle with him and often takes her naps in his arms or on his chest. We all really miss her and would welcome any help in finding her,” said Van Zyl.

In their efforts to look for Zoe, the family said they were in contact with several animal safety groups that will be assisting them in their search.

Van Zyl has also put in place security precautions to prevent scammers from taking advantage of their situation.

“Please if you see or come across Zoe let us know. We just want her back home with us,” she said.

Cape Argus