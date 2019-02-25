A two-year-old child has been rescued from an alleged drug den in Eureka Estate where she was ‘raped, beaten and burnt’ by tik addicts.

The toddler was saved on Wednesday night by Debbie van Rensburg, 53, who says she found the child in a devastating state after being alerted by neighbours last week. The heroic grandmother says the tot was left at the home of her mother’s friend in Craig Street several weeks ago and neighbours discovered the child was being abused, allegedly by the 30-year-old woman and her friends.

“A couple of weeks ago I gave that woman nappies for the child because I know she was left there by the mother,” says Debbie.

“On Monday I saw her with the child and I noticed that all the child’s hair was cut off and they told me she had lice.

“I picked the child up and asked where is the nappy and she told me something was wrong, but they had nappies at home. But my brain wouldn’t let me rest.”

Debbie says she returned to the house on Wednesday and found the child lying face down on the woman’s lap.

“When I picked her up, I saw her eyes were shut and she couldn’t open them and I saw the burn marks on her bum.

“I took the child home with me and I saw burn marks on her vagina and her body was bitten and she had blue marks all over,” the shocked woman says.

Police were called and the child was rushed to Karl Bremer Hospital where doctors confirmed she had been raped and her eyes shut with the use of chemicals.

According to a witness, who asked not to be named, she had also gone to the house earlier on Wednesday and saw the child being severely beaten.

“I know her (the 30-year-old woman), she is my friend, but I know that she tiks with guys there,” said the witness.

“She opened the door and both of them were naked and she told me the child k***ed herself.

“She picked the child up and threw her in the dirty water (in the bath) and hit her the whole time. I also saw her put drops in the child’s eyes but I don’t know what it was.

On Friday detectives arrived at the house and arrested the woman.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut, confirms: “A sexual assault against a two-year-old child was reported to Ravensmead police on 22 February.

“The suspect, a 30-year-old female, was arrested on the same day and is due to make a court appearance in Goodwood Magistrates’ Court (today).”

Angry residents plan to protest outside court and call for the woman to remain behind bars.

“As a community, we are very traumatised and we have been searching for the child’s mother.

“I am also going to speak to the social worker so I can adopt the child,” adds Debbie.

