Woman strips naked and trashes Capitec branch in Cape Town

Cape Town – A woman let it loose in a Capitec bank in Cape Town and has since gone viral. The unidentified naked woman can be seen going off at a bank consultant reportedly in the bank’s Strand branch.

In the 29-second video, the woman, dressed only in sandals, can be seen smashing a phone on the ground. Her screams are inaudible. The male bank consultant can be seen dressed in a work uniform and moving out of his cubicle as the woman continues to dismantle his working station. It remains unclear what the dispute was about.

As customers flee from the bank, the woman can be seen heading to another cubicle where she also destroys a workstation as she continues to yell and the consultant stationed there leaves. The consultant can be seen standing nearby, talking on his phone. The video, which has gone viral and trending on Twitter has Mzansi asking tons of questions.

The banking institution is yet to release a statement surrounding the matter, however, their response on social media has been the same to all who inquire as to what happened. Capitece stated: “Hi there, we at Capitec are as perplexed by this matter which happened at the Strand branch, as everyone else. We are trying to get to the bottom of this. [sic]” @Cellular _Jnr has urged a statement to be released by the banking institution and said Capitec needed to respond to the woman.