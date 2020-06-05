Woman survives being shot eight times on a bloody day in Kraaifontein

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – It was a bloody Wednesday for Kraaifontein residents when three men were killed and a woman, who was shot eight times, miraculously survived. The first fatality occurred just after noon when a fruit seller was gunned down on the corner of Eon Way and Old Paarl Road in Scottsdene. The man’s boss said the victim, known as Hennie, aged 39, was out on parole. “He was trustworthy with good manners. He had a premonition because he told me that morning that he had a feeling he shouldn’t stand at his intersection. “It was two guys with masks who shot him, we had to duck when the bullets started flying.”

Later that day, at 7pm, another man was knifed to death in Boesak Street in Wallacedene.

And an hour later, shots went off in Bonny Close in Watsonia Park, where a 50-year-old woman was shot inside her home.

A neighbour says the woman identified as Auntie Pinkie was hit eight times and rushed to hospital, where doctors managed to save her life.

The neighbour says: “Auntie Pinkie was inside her house toe die skieter sommer die glasdeur oopskiet dat die glas so spat.

“Auntie Pinkie was hit six times in her legs, and two shots hit her in the stomach area. There was a lot of blood in the house and they rushed with her to Tygerberg Hospital.

“People suspect that the shooters actually wanted her son and when they could not get him, they shot her.

“We spoke to her yesterday while she was in hospital and she said the doctor managed to take out all the bullets except one.”

Police spokesman Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the incidents are under investigation and said no arrests had been made.

Daily Voice