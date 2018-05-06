Cape Town - Police on Monday night confirmed that a 21-year-old woman has been taken in for questioning in connection with a shack fire that killed eight people, among them children, and left many others displaced in Khayelitsha.





A massive blaze broke out in Taiwan informal settlement in the early hours of Monday, leaving four adults and four minors dead and 22 others displaced as a result.





The fire also saw four informal structures destroyed as a result.



“The City’s fire and rescue services responded to Taiwan informal settlement just after 1:30 on Monday morning where 4 informal structures were destroyed leaving 22 people displaced,” said Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.





Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk in a statement confirmed the arrest of the woman following the incident.