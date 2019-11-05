Cape Town - The body of an unidentified woman, believed to be a sex worker, has been found dumped in bushes in Blikkiesdorp with her throat slit.
Community leaders and residents in the Temporary Relocation Area in Delft are shocked by the discovery in the bush, which was made behind K Block just after 7am on Saturday.
Witnesses say the young black woman’s neck had been cut and a bottle’s neck apparently shoved into her vagina.
On Monday, the Blikkiesdorp Committee was trying to identify the victim.
The Daily Voice was led through the stretch of bush to where the body was found, close to an informal rubbish dumping site.