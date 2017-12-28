A case of a possible muti murder is being investigated after the torso of a woman was found at Wolfgat Beach on Christmas eve. Picture: Leon Knipe

Cape Town - Mitchells Plain police are investigating a possible muti murder after the torso of a woman was found at Wolfgat Beach on Christmas eve.

Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, says members of the public were driving along the beach when they spotted a black bag at about 4pm on Sunday, 24 December.

“When they went to look, they found a torso of a coloured woman inside the black bag. The woman’s head and limbs had been cut off,” says Dyason.

“It is most likely that it was a muti murder because this type of disfiguring of a body mostly happens with muti killings. It is also likely it was dumped there.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the discovery and says a murder case has been opened.

The area near the limestone cliffs is known as a hotspot for gang killings and suicides.

Following the discovery of the body of woman, believed to be in her 50s, in October, the Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum said they were growing increasingly concerned about the number of bodies being found in the stretch between Strandfontein and Monwabisi.

Area South Mayco member, Eddie Andrews, told the Daily Voice it is not possible to control access to the site because it is simply too large.

Meanwhile, Dyason says Law Enforcement officers were called out to Strand Beach on Boxing Day after the foot of a woman washed up at the beach.

A beach walker spotted the foot at 11:35am.

Daily Voice