Women-led police operations in Western Cape deliver significant results

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By ANA Reporter Cape Town - Women’s Month and weekend anti-crime operations led by women officers from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and various other law enforcement agencies in the Western Cape have delivered significant results, the SAPS in the province said on Sunday. Tracing operations targetting wanted suspects for sexual offences, domestic violence, and gender-based violence (GBV) were carried out as part of Women’s Month activities in Cape Town on Friday, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement. The tracing operations started at 2am on Friday morning and continued to midday, with 42 people arrested. Of the arrested suspects, 26 were wanted for rape, 10 for sexual assault, and six for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted rape, she said. From 10am on Friday morning, a roadblock was set up along Prince George Drive in Retreat. During the road block, a 22-year-old man was also arrested for possession of drugs. Several traffic fines were also issued.

The objectives of the activities were crime prevention, bringing perpetrators of crime to book, and much-needed awareness on crimes against women, children, and other vulnerable groups, Potelwa said.

Western Cape SAPS commissioner, Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata joined the women from SAPS, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), City of Cape Town metro police, and traffic services, as well as neighbourhood watches in executing the policing activities for the day.

An outreach programme at three old age homes in Steenberg and Retreat with humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers and women representatives from the law enforcement agencies also formed part of the day’s initiatives. Blankets and essential supplies were donated to the senior citizens at the Village Care Centre, and the Douglas Murray and Mandoline old age homes, Potelwa said.

In other unrelated weekend crime operations in the Western Cape, 497 suspects were arrested for various crimes, including murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, drugs, and illegally dealing in liquor.

Substantial quantities of dagga, Mandrax, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and liquor were confiscated. Ten illegal firearms, a smoke grenade, and 70 knives and pangas were seized.

Weekend tracing operations saw 621 wanted suspects nabbed for a range of crimes. A total of 731 fines to the value of R682,000 were issued for various National Road Traffic Act contraventions, Potelwa said.

- African News Agency (ANA)