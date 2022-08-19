Women’s Month: Cape Town woman joins junior Springbok team

Cape Town - A Cape Town woman has left her community beaming with pride after she was called up for the Springboks women’s junior team. Alicia Solomons, 20, from Bellville, is a rugby fanatic and hopes to bring big changes to the rugby world as she advances her career.

Her interest in the sport started during her primary school years when she started playing rugby with boys on the field where she lived. “I started to think maybe rugby is for me. So, when I got to high school in Grade 9 they wanted to start a female rugby team and that is when I started my first training session, and from there I was getting everything right, doing what I was supposed to do. Alicia Solomons, 20, from Bellville is ready to take her spot in the Springbok junior women's team as they clash against Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom on Friday. Picture: supplied “I love playing, and giving people hits. That is where I started to love rugby,” she told IOL.

Solomons played for Bellville South High School, club rugby, and for the Youth Training Centre (YTC). While playing a game on Sunday, August 7, scouts from SA Rugby watched the game checking the teams for fresh new talent. “I played the Sunday and got the message at training on Tuesday. From there the manager sent me all the information,” Solomons explained.

Alicia Solomons, 20, from Bellville is ready to take her spot in the Springbok junior women's team as they clash against Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom on Friday. Picture: supplied There was no time to celebrate or even soak in what had happened, as the now junior Springbok had to ready herself for a training clinic. “When I got the call I didn’t get a chance to feel excited because I know this was a goal of mine. “This week we are attending a training clinic and on Friday (today) we play Zimbabwe, so my focus is on this game.

“I am 20 now, and next year I am 21, and if I play hard enough this week I can make the squad for the senior team. “From here I am hoping to see if I get called up for the senior team,” she told IOL. Solomons, who plays flanker and 8-man position, said her favourite player and role model is the Springboks Women’s captain Babalwa Latsha.

“Last time I made the Western Province team, but I had a shoulder injury so I couldn’t go and they had to send another player instead of me. “That was kind of disappointing, but I worked hard, I kept pushing. I made the team. I will celebrate when I get home. My main focus now is reaching another level,” she said. Solomons’ biggest goal is reaching the highest level in the sport and becoming a coach in the industry.

“I want girls to feel the same way I felt when I first held a rugby ball in my hands. “I just want to say to girls out there, if you’re struggling and going through tough situations and try to keep going or get something to do just to get your minds off problems at home, keep pushing. There will be a light at the end of the tunnel,” she added. Ahead of the clash in Potchefstroom against Zimbabwe, team head coach Laurian Johannes-Haupt described the squad as one with good, skilful backs and a strong dominant forward pack.