Woof it out in aid of animal welfare organisation

Cape Town – As warmer weather comes bursting into the Mother City, you may be looking for some fun things to do and this event, in aid of a needy cause, might just be what you’re looking for. In aid of PlumPets, a no-kill animal shelter and advocacy group, Woofstock Sunday will be hosted at The Armchair Theatre on Sunday, November 20 in Lower Main Road, Observatory.

Story continues below Advertisement

The event starts with a daytime market, followed by a musical line-up featuring Toughguy, Gaze, We Are The Crystals and Glitterous. There will be an all-day R65 pizza special and ice-cold beer on tap. PlumPets was founded in 2006 by Paulette Bousfield and veterinarian Duncan Stevens in response to the increasingly dire situation at the Plumstead Animal Hospital as more people were bringing in stray dogs and cats from surrounding areas, many of which were in need of physical and emotional rehabilitation.

At present, the organisation employs four dog walkers and is able to house 48 dogs. However, PlumPets and the community it serves was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The founders run the organisation at a personal financial cost.

Story continues below Advertisement

The fundraiser is crucial for PlumPets. To join in on the fun for Woofstock Sunday tickets can be purchased via Quicket for R80 or R100 at the door. The event is set to kick off at 4pm.