Woolworths recalls certain juice batches over toxin concerns

Cape Town – Woolworths is recalling some of their branded apple juices after it was found that the products contain levels of patulin above the regulatory limits. Woolworths is recalling branded 100% Apple Juice 200 ml cartons (single boxes and six packs) with the best before date of 23, 28 and 29 March 2022.

Patulin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin produced by mould and is commonly associated with apples. The World Health Organisation says patulin can cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting. Customers who have purchased the product are urged to return the product to their nearest Woolworths store. They will get a full refund. “Food safety is critically important to Woolworths and we take all issues regarding the production of our food extremely seriously,” said Woolworths in a statement.

“Woolworths and our suppliers proactively manage and prevent microbial contamination of food and have done so for many years. We have very strict protocols in place as part of our standard food safety management process. To verify the safety of our food products, we implement additional monitoring where we independently have our food products tested randomly.” Earlier this week, some LiquiFruit 100% apple juice products have been recalled due to the elevated levels of patulin that was found in apple concentrate supplied to Pioneer Foods. Pioneer Foods said on Friday they are recalling some of their 100% apple juice products, sold under its LiquiFruit brand in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, and Ceres brand in other jurisdictions.