World beach volleyball tournament: The beach is fake but the action is real

Cape Town – The Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite16 from Wednesday, November 2 – 6 and residents are baffled as to why the tournament is being hosted at the Grand Parade. A faux beach arena has been erected and Cape Town is set to host this prestigious tournament for the next five years.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, Capetonians have been left baffled by the faux beach, considering the beautiful beaches along the Mother City’s coastline. In response to enquiries made by IOL, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said the decision to host the tournament at the Grand Parade was not made by the City of Cape Town. “The City of Cape Town does not choose venues for event organisers. It is the prerogative of the event organisers where they host their events.

“It is also important to note that the Grand Parade is one of the most popular outdoor venues in Cape Town. “Its proximity to public transport links provides event organisers and event goers with a seamless experience pre-event, during, and at egress. “The facility has hosted concerts, cultural events, motorsport drifting, cycling events, and a fan park, among others,” Smith said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The tournament will be welcoming the world’s best volleyball players including current world champions in the men’s and women’s categories Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sørum and Brazilians Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa and Ana Patricia Ramos. South Africa will also have a representative this year. Olympian Grant Goldschmidt, 39, of Cape Town and Leo Williams, 37, competed in the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Goldschmidt is the only player to have competed in the 2005 World Tour event in Cape Town. He is returning 17 years later, having been granted a wild card for this year’s edition alongside Williams. The event has returned to South Africa for the first time since December 2014 when a men-only FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) Beach Volleyball World Tournament event was held. Cape Town previously staged three world tournaments in 1995, 2004 and 2005.