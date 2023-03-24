World TB Day: Cape Town nurse aims to reduce stigma around TB

Cape Town - March is known as World TB Month, and on March 24, World TB Day is observed. A Cape Town nurse who manages TB at the Bishop Lavis Community Day Centre said it is her dream to reduce the stigma around TB and ensure that no one dies from the disease.

The theme for this year is: “Yes! You can End TB”. According to the Western Cape Department of Health and wellness, the theme is to encourage individual action to contribute to the national effort to curb the spread and incidence of TB. “My dream and purpose, as a TB nurse, is to continue to break the stigma around TB. Through my work, I help our communities understand that TB can affect anyone. TB does not ask for your social status or certain circumstances.

“I want our communities to understand that TB is curable, and there’s no need to crucify yourself or others when diagnosed with TB. As a TB nurse, I always seek an opportunity to screen clients visiting the clinic for TB to ensure no one dies from the infectious disease,” Sister Caren Uren said. TB nurses provide medication and observe reactions to medication, ensure following up treatment, organise social assistance, and involve patients in decisions regarding their own care to ensure that they beat TB. Sr Uren has urged people to educate themselves more about TB and to treat people living with TB with care and compassion.

“My dream and purpose, as a TB nurse, is to continue to break the stigma around TB. Through my work, I help our communities understand that TB can affect anyone. TB does not ask for your social status or certain circumstances. The department said TB nurses provide medication and observe reactions to medication, ensure follow-up treatment, organise social assistance, and involve patients in decisions regarding their own care to ensure that they beat TB. Sr Uren believes in a patient-first approach.

“Some people are still in shock or ashamed when they find out they tested positive for TB. It’s important to allow your client to feel the emotions and not just to give them information when giving them the news. It is also important to educate and reassure them that it’s a journey and that you will walk with them every step of the way. “Compassionate support and kindness for patients with TB is very important throughout their time at our TB clinics. A client with a positive mindset is a client who will adhere to medication and will be motivated to complete their treatment,” Sr Uren said. While most people are struggling during these trying times, Sr Uren shares how she and her team assist patients who face food insecurity.

“Our patients will often come to the clinic very hungry, and they are expected to take a lot of medication. “Our clinic is blessed to receive donations to help us with sandwiches for our patients. This enables us to give a sandwich, and some fruit, sometimes, to each client collecting their medication at the TB clinic. “We strive to meet patients where they are at, to ensure that they beat TB despite their circumstances,” Sr Uren said.

Sr Uren explains how patients can get help. “Every clinic is different, but when you visit your clinic, ask to speak to a TB nurse. You don’t need to queue outside or have an appointment for TB testing. You will be directed to the TB clinic at your local facility for testing. You don’t need to pay for this service. This service is confidential, we will not share your TB status with anyone, and we will provide support,” she said. Anyone who suspects they have TB is advised to visit a clinic as soon as possible.

TB symptoms include: • Coughing for more than 2 weeks. • Night sweats.

• Unexplained weight loss. • Fever. • Extreme tiredness or fatigue.

TB is highly infectious, and spreads through the air when a person coughs, sneezes, speaks or sings. While TB can live in your body without developing symptoms, if not treated properly, it can be fatal. How can you screen yourself?

• Save the number 0600 123 456 as a contact ‘NDoH’ on WhatsApp. • Send the Word ‘TB’ to the WhatsApp number and follow the prompts to complete the TB HealthCheck. • Once you have completed the TB HealhCheck, you will receive guidance on what to do next based on your level of risk.

What happens when you have TB? TB treatment is free from the clinic. According to the health department, once started on TB medication, the treatment is taken for six months or more.