Worry at spike in number of diarrhoea cases in Cape Town

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town yesterday announced its clinics had reported a major spike in diarrhoea cases amid the surge season. Diarrhoea is a fairly common ailment during the warmer months and it remains one of the biggest threats to children under five. It is one of the leading causes of death in this age group in developing countries.

Between November and May, the number of diarrhoea cases typically increases throughout the population as the warmer weather promotes the spread of germs. This is also known as surge season. Mayoral committee member for community services and health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, said there had been a 70% increase in children younger than five presenting with diarrhoea at clinics compared to the same time last year. “Surge season data tracks cases of diarrhoea, pneumonia and severe acute malnutrition in young children. If these are not diagnosed timeously and treated, it can have life-threatening consequences.

“The very hot conditions in the city have led to a noticeable increase in the number of children brought to health facilities with symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration,” Van der Ross said. During January last year, City clinics dealt with 1 710 cases. This increased to 2 908 cases during January this year. Van der Ross said the clinics provided services to diagnose and treat diarrhoea, pneumonia, malnutrition and a number of other ailments which affect children.

She said the number of cases were concerning. “‘We’re not yet halfway through the season and the numbers are concerning. These illnesses are the biggest health risks to young children and yet they can be treated and are entirely preventable. “I urge parents and caregivers to continue with health protocols and to seek treatment at their local clinic as soon as they observe symptoms or suspect one of these ailments,” Van der Ross said.

Apart from washing hands with soap and water, parents and caregivers are also advised to wash bottles, bowls, spoons and teats before feeding. They are also urged to prepare the replacement oral rehydration solution at the child’s first loose stool. Parents and caregivers can boil a litre of water and let it cool, then add eight teaspoons of sugar and half a teaspoon of salt. Give this to the child in small sips frequently.

If a child vomits, wait 10 minutes and then continue but at a slower interval. Mothers are urged to continue breastfeeding and giving the child small, frequent meals. Diarrhoea can last 48 to 72 hours. Parents and caregivers are urged to seek assistance from their nearest clinic or community health centre should their child have diarrhoea.