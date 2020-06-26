Would-be hijacker left with broken foot after trying to surprise e-hailing driver

Cape Town – A would-be hijacker could have lost his foot after his intended victim turned the tide on him. The thug got a nasty surprise on Wednesday when he tried to rob an e-hailing driver in Philippi East. But the on-the-ball driver from Goodwood was alert and fought off the armed attacker by running him over with his car. The jacker was left bloodied and with a broken foot, the bones visibly showing. “I dealt with him,” says driver Mulisa Nemathaga. “I am from Joburg, I do not play around.” Mulisa, 33, says he was lured to Philippi-East by the skelm who had requested a ride via an app.

He says he even called the man to confirm the destination was Somerset West, because it’s far.

“As soon as I arrived, he opened the door and I again asked him if he is sure of the destination. He opened the driver’s door and grabbed my phone.

“A couple of guys appeared and they pulled my car keys.”

Mulisa said he fought with the dief who had his car keys and got them back but was then threatened with a gun.

“The one I bumped with the car had a gun and he was going to shoot me. So I chased him and I bumped him against the wall.”

Mulisa has been a driver for eight years and says this is the first time he was attacked.

He says the other thugs ran off and he was left with the injured suspect.

He took a picture of the suspect and posted it on Facebook, and says it turned out the man was known to the e-hailing services community.

“They robbed a guy on Sunday also here and took his car,” says Mulisa.

“It was found stripped and the phone the skelm had on him belonged to that driver.”

He says he called the police, who told him that they are taking the dief to hospital for his badly injured foot.

Police did not respond to queries about the incident.

