Would you interfere if you saw a snake trying to eat a buck?

Nature is beautiful and fascinating. But it can also be dangerous and frightening. In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, a snake is seen wrapping itself around a buck as it prepares to eat it. Someone then tries to swat the snake off the buck using a branch. Would you intervene or would you let nature run its course?

A number of users disagreed with the post, saying that the person should have let the snake eat the deer and not intervene. Marlene St John Ayre said: “I doubt it. No one tries to face that monster. Best to just get away as quickly as possible.” Sol Mathebula commented: “This person is changing the laws of the jungle. Now the snake will die of hunger.”

However, some said they would intervene. “I Will do that too.the snake wont do that IN MY WATCH,” commented Makgato Salvation Solomon while Facebook user Ruth Umphile Tembo, said “I would also do the same. The snake can go die if it wishes.” Many users also noted that it did not take place in Africa, with some adding that the incident may have taken place in an Asian country.