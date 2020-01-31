Port Elizabeth - Eskom on said Friday that Stage 2 load shedding would start on 9am on Friday and continue through to 6am on Monday .
The embattled power utility explained in a statement that the rolling blackouts were due to shortage of generation capacity and depleted emergency resources.
"We are taking out three big units for planned maintenance today. Unplanned outages were at 12 722 MW as at 5:30am this morning. "
Earlier on Friday CEO Andre de Ruyter warned that South Africans should expect increased load shedding for the foreseeable future.
De Ruyter told a media briefing the power utility did not take the decision to impose more scheduled blackouts lightly, but had no choice because of the problems inherent in the power system at the moment.