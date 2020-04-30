Yet another attack on EMS paramedics in Philippi East condemned

Cape Town – The Western Cape Health Department has condemned this morning’s vicious attack on a male and female EMS paramedic, who were ambushed after responding to a call.

Commenting on the incident, which occurred at 6.20am in Better Life, Philippi East, the department said: "Although there were no injuries, the paramedics are both severely traumatised and are currently receiving counselling.

"The paramedics were cornered off by a black Citi Golf while they were on their way to assist a patient and were unable to escape.





"The vehicle came to a halt in front of the ambulance and two suspects, with guns in their hands, approached the ambulance and ambushed the paramedics.





"The suspects were unable to access the ambulance as the doors were locked. They then proceeded to shatter the window of the driver’s side of the ambulance and opened the door.





"The paramedics were robbed of their personal belongings. Two cellphones, two wallets and one personal bag was taken. South African Police Service officials retrieved one of the paramedic’s personal bags outside of the ambulance."





Attacks on the Emergency Medical Services have increased since the end of March.





"There have been 19 attacks on EMS officials from 1 January to 30 April, 2020. Most attacks do not result in serious physical injuries.





"EMS officials are however left traumatised and fearing for their lives while fulfilling their duties. They go beyond and above the call of duty, by risking their lives daily to save the lives of the people in communities.





"We are therefore urging the public to protect and support EMS officials," the department said.





“Witnessing how traumatised the officials are after an attack has been tough. There are officials who have been away from work for years due to an attack and are then attacked again upon return," says Shakira Hartley, the EMS Lentegeur District Manager.





"Dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and gearing up for some tough days is challenging on its own. We now have to contend with the increase of attacks that is demanding and equally exhausting.”



