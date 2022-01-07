Yet another government building under attack: arsonist sets fire at Department of Justice office

Cape Town – Police in Cape Town have opened a case of arson after a fire was reported at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development building on Friday. The wooden door leading to the stairwell running alongside the building was set alight.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg officials are investigating the circumstances of the fire. “Cape Town Central police opened an arson case docket for investigation after a fire was reported in Queen Victoria Street Cape Town. No one was arrested. “The investigation into the matter continues,” he said.

Twigg has urged anyone with information regarding the fire to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The fire comes days after Parliament was engulfed in flames. The investigation into the fire, which did extensive damage to the National Assembly and Old Assembly building was handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

One person was arrested. On Tuesday, Zandile Christmas Mafe, 43 appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, two counts of arson, possession of an explosive device and destruction of essential infrastructure. National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges are likely to be added.