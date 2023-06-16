Cape Town - Melsoft Academy, a prominent online technology education provider, has recently launched a scholarship competition aimed at empowering young tech enthusiasts in honour of Youth Day. The competition presents aspiring developers between the ages of 16 and 35 with the chance to win one of up to 10 full scholarships for Melsoft Academy's online campus, each valued at 37,250.

Commencing on Friday, June 16, in alignment with South Africa's Youth Day celebrations, the contest will run until June 30, 2023. Larreth Jimu, the founder and CEO of Melsoft Academy, stated, "The winners will not only receive a scholarship but will also be offered a guaranteed paid internship upon graduation, which will provide them with a direct pathway into the tech industry." Participants are encouraged to create a video of one minute or less, demonstrating their passion for technology.

These videos should be uploaded to YouTube, LinkedIn, or Instagram, and the link should be sent to Melsoft Academy. While social media likes will be taken into consideration, the judging process will primarily focus on the enthusiasm and effort demonstrated in the videos. A panel of senior software engineers from Melsoft Academy will evaluate the entries, ensuring that the winners are selected based on their dedication and potential to thrive in the tech industry, as Jimu explained. He emphasized that this competition aims to go beyond providing education; it also seeks to ignite the passion of South African youth by equipping them with the necessary tools to shape their future, all while commemorating the spirit of South Africa's Youth Day.