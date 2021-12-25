Youth oasis to bring hope to Lavender Hill children’s lives in 2022

CAPE TOWN - The new year will bring hope for change in the lives of Lavender Hill’s children, a community in Cape Town ridden with gangsterism and drugs, as a new youth oasis is expected on the very “battlefield” that tears the community apart. Recovered drug addict and founder of the Lavender Hill Sports and Recreation Foundation, Mark Nicholson, revealed to IOL on Christmas Day that his mission is to not allow Lavender Hill’s children to go down the same path as he did and as is the case with many others in the community.

The youth oasis is set to be up and running by April or May 2022 and will boast a music studio, classrooms that will be container build, a netball court and soccer fields along with ablution facilities. Plans of the youth oasis show an additional canteen and kitchen, dance studio and administration offices that will all be enclosed for safety. Nicholson adds that a sustainable vegetable garden will also be introduced in the facility.

“The whole idea of the youth centre is to try and change our children’s lives around; our children have been distraught and very depressed. “I’ve been a drug addict, I want to focus on kids not becoming drug addicts or not becoming a part of a gang,” he said. R1.7 million has already been donated by the UK-based organisation, In Place Of War, which will be used for the refurbishment of containers, music studio and internet café.

However, R3m in funding is still being sought. On Christmas Eve, Nicholson’s foundation handed out food parcels and party packets to scores of about 250 children on the very “battlefield” where the youth oasis is expected to be built. Christmas came a day early for about 250 children from Lavender Hill who received food hampers, donated by The Springbok Rugby Legends. Mark Nicholson, founder of the Lavender Hill Sports and Recreational Foundation, with the help of his team, handed over hake parcels, cool drinks and sweets to scores of children on the notorious “battlefield” on Friday afternoon. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) The children were pictured being ecstatic for the goodies which were donated by The Springbok Rugby Legends.

