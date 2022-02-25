NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
The Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei, together with community volunteers spent the morning cleaning litter from the vlei on April 17, 2021. The aim was to clean the water as much as possible before 40% of the water is allowed out of the lake to enter the ocean Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)
The Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei, together with community volunteers spent the morning cleaning litter from the vlei on April 17, 2021. The aim was to clean the water as much as possible before 40% of the water is allowed out of the lake to enter the ocean Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Zeekoevlei waterbody reopened as bacteria levels are found ‘generally within the guidelines’

By Crispin Adriaanse Time of article published 53m ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - Zeekoevlei waterbody, located in the False Bay Nature Reserve, has been reopened to the public after eight months after tests revealed the water’s bacteria levels are “generally within the guidelines”.

As a precautionary measure, the waterbody was closed for recreational contact due to concerns over the water quality, Cape Town's local government said on Friday.

Months of testing tracked pollution levels of the water.

“During this time, the test results showed persistent high levels of faecal coliforms (Escherichia coli) within the waterbody, which indicated an elevated risk to human health,’’ the City said

However, the last two tests revealed that bacteria levels are acceptable for human contact, allowing the vlei to be reopened to the public.

“The City can confirm that the last two sets of samples show that the E. coli count is generally within the guidelines for intermediate recreational contact at various points within the Zeekoevlei.”

Cape Town’s Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said the City’s scientific services branch – who conducted the water quality tests – are accredited at a standard global benchmark to ensure accurate results.

Badroodien added that the City’s results of E. coli levels at Zeekoevlei concurs with the results of external accredited laboratories.

“In order to promote transparency on water quality results, and build an important trust relationship with all stakeholders, we will be communicating this on digital platforms in the near future,” Badroodien said.

IOL

City of Cape Town

Share this article: