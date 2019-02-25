Picture: NSRI

Cape Town - No sign has yet been found of a Zimbabwean man who went missing after falling off rocks into the surf near Gordon's Bay, east of Cape Town, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday. NSRI Gordons Bay duty crew were activated soon after 6pm on Sunday afternoon by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) following eyewitness reports of a man falling off rocks into the surf near to Dappat Se Gat, between Gordon's Bay and Kleinmond, NSRI Gordons Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn said.

The sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski was launched and the NSRI rescue vehicle and the South African Police Service, Western Cape government health emergency medical services (EMS) rescue squad, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services Dive Unit and city lifeguards from Koegelbaai, and various ambulance services also responded, as did the EMS/AMS skymed rescue helicopter.

On arrival on the scene it was confirmed that a 25-year-old man from Zimbabwe, living in Cape Town, was missing in the surf. Despite an extensive air, sea, and shoreline search no sign of the man has been found and a police dive unit would continue an ongoing search operation.

The man's family were being supported by police and the NSRI, Meiklejohn said.

African News Agency/ANA